65% drop in terrorism, LWE and N-E insurgency, says Union Minister Amit Shah

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that the country has witnessed a sharp 65% decline in incidents of terrorism, Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and insurgency in northeast states due to efforts of the police personnel.

Speaking at the Police Commemoration Day, Shah said the country’s “three hotspots”, LWE-hit states, the Northeast, and Jammu and Kashmir, have returned to peace and are marching towards prosperity.

Reiterating the government’s commitment towards eradicating terrorism, he said the Modi government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy that yielded significant results in taming extremist elements.

“The best anti-terrorism force in the world has been set up as part of the ‘Police Technology Mission’, enhancing modernisation of police forces in the country,” he said, adding that three Bills have been introduced in Parliament for a comprehensive overhaul of the criminal justice system.

Lauding the role of police forces, he said, “Whether it is to combat terrorists, stop crime, maintain law and order while facing a crowd, protect citizens during disasters and accidents or be it on the front line during difficult times such as the Covid-19 pandemic, police personnel have proved themselves in every situation.”He also said that internal or border security in the country would not be possible without a vigilant police system.

He also lauded the services of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), saying that no matter how big the disaster is, when NDRF personnel reach there, people get confidence and are assured of their safety.

After paying tributes to 36,250 police personnel who laid down their lives while serving the nation since Independence, Shah defined the police memorial day as a recognition of their sacrifice towards nation-building.

