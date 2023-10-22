Admissions for nursery, KG kick off in private schools on November 23

Ifrah Mufti By

NEW DELHI: The admission process for the pre-school (nursery), pre-primary (KG) and Class 1 at the private, unaided schools is all set to begin next month. The Directorate of Education Delhi issued the notification and schedule for admission to entry level classes for academic session 2024-25. The application process will start from November 23.

Detailed notification for the admission, eligibility criteria, age limit and fee is available on edudel.nic.in. The notification asked all the schools to declare the details of all entry level classes along with the seats available for admission on the directorate’s website as well as on their notice board/website.

The schools have also been asked to ensure that the criterion wise break up of points of all applicant children are displayed on their website also. The draw of lots (if any either computerized or through slips), shall be conducted in presence of parents. All the eligible parents of students in the draw of lots will be informed at least two days before the date of draw through the website, notice board and e-mail by

the school.

The draw of lots will be conducted under videography and its footage to be maintained / retained by the school. The slips will be shown to the parents before putting them in the box, being used for draw lots.

Regarding prospectus

Buying a school prospectus along with an application form is not mandatory for parents and schools can neither force parents to buy it nor can charge any processing fee. Only Rs 25/- (non-refundable) can be charged as admission registration fee from parents.

