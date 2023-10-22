Inspirational movies to be screened for government school students as teaching aid in Delhi

Ifrah Mufti By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s directorate of education (DoE) has included ‘movie screening’ as an activity in local tours so that they can watch them and learn lessons from it which benefit their life.

In this regard, education director Himanshu Gupta issued a circular dated October 18, 2023 to announce this addition to the students’ co-curricular activities in all the 1,800 government schools under the government.

The schools have been told that the auditorium at Vidya Samiksha Kendra can be utilized for this purpose. The responsibility to curate the list of movies will lie with the DoE officials. “The directorate of education has been striving constantly to strengthen the qualities of head and heart among our students. As an initiative, it has been decided to introduce students to some inspirational movies so that they can learn lessons from it,” the notification reads.

BP Pandey, OSD (Schools) will act as nodal officer to select such movies, documentaries and productions in other genres that promote inclusion, integrity of character, entrepreneurship, patriotism and discipline etc. The screening of movies can be followed by brief discussion with students on the proceedings, read the notification.

“The Vidya Sameeksha Kendra has been decided as the venue for the movie screening for the students, which is situated at Boulevard Road, near Tis Hazari Courts). It has a beautiful amphitheatre with capacity to accommodate 200+ persons. The amphitheatre also boasts of excellent light and sound facilities with an almost multiplex size screen,” the notification reads. It also stated that during local tours organized on a monthly basis, students can have a stop at this amphitheatre to watch an inspirational movie for an hour or two free of cost.

