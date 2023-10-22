Is Nitish handing over reins to Tejashwi?

Ramashankar By

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday created a flutter in political circles by describing his deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as his child, stating, “He is everything to us’.

Giving a clear indication that he was ready to hand over his CM post to Tejashwi at any time, Nitish while putting his hand on the shoulders of Tejashwi said, “He is my child, he is everything to us. We are doing good work together for the state.” He later clarified that his remark on the ‘friendship with BJP’ was misunderstood.

Nitish’s remarks have come after controversy erupted over his statement that he would have friends with BJP leaders throughout his life. He had made the statement at the convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari. The CM also sought to clarify his statement by asserting that he never spoke about the party (BJP). He just spoke about how much good work had been done in the interest of Bihar through his initiatives. He said that he had done many things on the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi’s Champaran Satyagrah but the media did not cover it and instead focused on trivial issues.

Nitish’s show of affection for Tejashwi is seen as an attempt to dispel any misconception about his joining hands with the BJP once again. Nitish on Saturday rubbished claims that he would be joining the BJP once again in the future.“My statement was misinterpreted by media,” he said in response to a query. Nitish has already announced that Tejashwi will lead the grand alliance in the 2025 Bihar assembly election. His announcement about Tejashwi also prompted senior JD (U) leader and former union minister Upendra Kushwaha to quit the party and float his own Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD).

Nitish had formed a new government with the grand alliance by snapping ties with the BJP in August last year. Nitish’s sentiments were also echoed by state Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh who said that there was no issue with Tejashwi Prasad Yadav holding the post of CM as the grand alliance had contested the 2015 state assembly election by projecting him as CM candidate. Meanwhile, former union minister and BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said that a father (Lalu Prasad) wanted his son (Tejashwi) to become chief minister of the state but had to be seen when ‘chacha’ (Nitish) vacated the chair.

