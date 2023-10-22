Mamata’s silence over cash-for-question row sparks murmurs in party

Pranab Mondal By

KOLKATA: All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) “silence” over the controversy of cash-for-questions controversy against its MP Mahua Moitra of raising questions relating to the Adani group in the Lok Sabha that was “authored by a Dubai-based businessman in exchange for bribes” has triggered murmurs within the party of “unwilling to throw its weight” behind the lawmaker or adopting a “wait and watch” strategy.

As neither Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee nor any TMC leader have so far come forward to utter a single word over the allegations against Mahua levelled by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, sources in the party said, the leadership is closely watching the developments related to the issue. “The MP is taking necessary action over the allegation levelled against her. An affidavit has been submitted by the businessman to the concerned authorities. Let the law take its course. We are closely watching the situation,” said a senior TMC leader on Saturday.

On Friday, the TMC broke its conspicuous silence on the issue but with a brief “no comment”. “The party does not have anything to say on Mahua. The TMC will not issue any statement over the matter,” said spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, known for his proximity to Abhishek.

Sources in the TMC said both Mamata and Abhishek—the second-in-command in the party—were unwilling to take any initiative to bail out the issue politically. “Our party has decided that no one should step into the issue as of for now. If something needs to be said, it will come from either the chief minister or Abhishek,” said a TMC leader.

Dubey wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to set up a committee to probe the allegations and sought her suspension from the House till the panel submits its report. Though her party preferred to keep mum, the TMC MP was vocal on her X-handle platform. Referring to the allegation of sharing login ID and password, Mahua requested the NIC to release details of all MPs.

Threat to life: Dehadrai

Supreme Court advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai on Saturday has urgently requested protection from Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora due to a perceived grave threat to his safety. Dehadrai’s concern arises from a complaint filed on October 14, where he provided evidence to the CBI and MP Nishikant Dubey regarding alleged bribery involving TMC MP Mahua Moitra. Dubey had called for an inquiry into Moitra and her suspension for accepting cash and gifts in exchange for parliamentary questions. Dehadrai claimed he is being pressured to retract his complaint.

