BRS reaches out to disappointed Congress aspirants

BRS Flag

Image used for representation.

HYDERABAD:  The ruling BRS is reaching out to aspirants who have found their names missing from the Congress second list to get them to join its fold.  

The Congress had before the announcement of the election schedule, promised to give at least two Assembly tickets in each parliamentary segment to BC aspirants. However, the party has fallen short of this commitment though it has concentrated on attracting BC leaders with a significant vote bank in their respective Assembly constituencies.

Of the 88 general segments, the party has allocated only 19 tickets to BCs, creating discontent among leaders of the community who had hoped for wider representation.

Sources say that the BRS is trying to cash in on this discontent among Congress BC leaders and has reached out to a former MLA from Mahbubnagar and other senior leaders who it believes would be amenable to switching sides. 

Additionally, the BRS is actively reaching out to prominent BC community leaders, hoping to gain their support for the upcoming Assembly elections. In the former Nalgonda region, the Congress has left disappointed some important leaders who had expected Assembly tickets. 

