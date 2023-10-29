Congress leaders in Kerala rally behind Tharoor     

Express News Service By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ripples created by Shashi Tharoor MP on his controversial remarks on Hamas at the IUML Palestine Solidarity Rally at Kozhikode on Thursday continue unabated.

When the Congress leadership is apprehensive of a backlash from the minority community against Tharoor in the imminent Lok Sabha election in Thiruvananthapuram, senior party leaders like Ramesh Chennithala and K Muraleedharan MP have rallied behind him.

The senior Congress leaders have initiated damage controlling measures after Tharoor branded Hamas as a “terrorist outfit”. The party leadership was under the hope that since Tharoor came up with clarification, the onslaught against him would fizzle out.

Tharoor maintained that he has always been with the people of Palestine and does not agree with just one sentence from a speech at the IUML rally. But when the Mahal Empowerment Mission (MEM) decided to remove from its Palestine solidarity event scheduled here on Monday, the Congress leadership realized the threat lurking ahead.

With Lok Sabha election just round the corner and Tharoor slated to defend his hat trick win for one more time in Thiruvananthapuram, the leaders rallied behind Tharoor. Chennithala maintained that the controversy is unwarranted. “Tharoor had already said that he is endorsing for Palestine. There is no point in trying to sideline Tharoor. The Congress party is along with Palestine”, said Chennithala.

Taking a cue from Chennithala, Muraleedharan said Tharoor has not said anything wrong. He told this paper that it’s unfortunate that a sentence from Tharoor’s speech has been highlighted which snowballed into a major controversy.

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan recalled that the Congress Working Committee has already clarified its stand on the Israel war citing that the party has always been for an independent Palestine. But even when all these senior leaders endorse Tharoor’s statement, they are apprehensive about the long term implications it might cause.

The poll outcome in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency mostly hangs on the possible vote swing within the Nair community and minority sections as well as the influential Nadar community.

A senior Congress MP told this paper that Tharoor is already facing the heat from the Latin Catholic Church over his favourable stand towards the Vizhinjam Port.

“Losing the minority votes for the Congress would only help the BJP to gain momentum in Thiruvananthapuram. The BJP would not win, but the votes would split in favour of them and also the CPM. The party needs to fix this”, said a senior Congress MP.

