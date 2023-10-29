Did Mamata get a whiff of her minister’s arrest?

Pranab Mondal By

KOLKATA: The sudden emergence of chief minister Mamata Banerjee from her three-week illness break and attack on the BJP on the issue of using central forces appeared to be her anticipation about the arrest of one of her trusted lieutenants Jyotipriya Mallick by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged ration scam.

Mamata, who preferred to be silent after the arrests of Trinamool Congress minister Partha Chatterjee last and recent interrogation of another minister Firhad Hakim by the ED, became critical on the day of ED’s 20-hour raid at Mallick’s residence on Thursday. The TMC strongman, who served as food and supplies minister from 2011 to 2021 before taking charge of forest department, is believed to be the architect behind the ruling party’s organisation base in North 24-Pargaans, where five Lok Sabha constituencies and 33 Assembly seats are located.

“Now it seems the chief minister held an unscheduled press conference on Thursday attacking the BJP on the issue of misusing central agencies as she rightly anticipated Mallick’s arrest. She knew Mallick’s arrest would be a jolt to the party in North 24-Parganas ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” said a senior TMC minister.

The leader also pointed out that Mamata’s sudden appearance two days ago was a message to her trusted men in the party that she would be beside them in case of BJP’s effort to engage central agencies against them.

“Mallick was the second minister of her cabinet arrested by the central agency as former education minister Partha Chatterjee was apprehended by the ED in connection with irregularities in school recruitment. Chatterjee, last year, was arrested along with his aide Arpita Mukherjee and ED recovered cash and jewellery worth nearly Rs 50 crore from the young actor’s properties which tarnished the image of the party badly. This seems to be the reason behind the chief minister’s silence,” said the leader.

Though Mamata, on Thursday, had threatened to lodge an FIR against the BJP and the ED if anything happens to Mallick, but the party is yet to lodge any complaint with police.The ED is yet to interrogate Mallick since his arrest as the court, which first ordered the investigating agency to take Mallick to Army’s command hospital as he is suffering from blood sugar, later allowed the plea of the family members of the minister for taking him to a private healthcare unit.

“We are yet to interrogate Mallick since the court remanded him to our custody till November 6 as he is admitted to the private hospital. we are discussing his health issues with the doctors,” said an official. Action against Mallick was followed by the recent arrest of Bakibur Rahaman, a prime accused in the ration scam.

Mallick’s arrest a jolt to party

CM Mamata Banjerjee knew Mallick’s arrest would be a jolt to the party in North 24-Parganas ahead of Lok Sabha polls. He was the second minister of her cabinet arrested after ex-education minister Partha Chatterjee was held in connection with irregularities in school recruitment.

