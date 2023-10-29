Manipur clashes: Displaced Kuki-Zos feel at ease in Mizoram

Prasanta Mazumdar By

AIZAWL: The ethnic frenzy in Manipur separated Martha Mangkhonian from her children but she finds solace in Mizoram government’s humanitarian gesture of sheltering her and over 12,000 other displaced Kuki-Zo tribals. The septuagenarian and her 10 children – five sons and five daughters – lived close-by in the same Sugnu locality on the border of Kakching and Chandel districts in Manipur. In good times earlier, she would often be among her children. They are now lodged in facilities, provided by Mizoram government and some NGOs, in different parts of the state.

“I never imagined I would have to face such difficulties. I want to return to Sugnu, my birthplace, but this may never be possible. My house has been burned down. I have lost all hopes in life,” Mangkhonian told this newspaper with worries writ large on her face.She is living with her youngest son at a government building at Falkland on the outskirts of Aizawl. Over 300 displaced Kukis, including women and children, from 56 families are lodged in a cluster of government buildings which are surrounded by picturesque hills.

ALSO READ | When Manipur sank to its lowest, coexistence went up in smoke

Falkland comes under Aizawl East-I Assembly constituency, currently held by Chief Minister Zoramthanga of Mizo National Front (MNF).Elizabeth Vungkhanching, another displaced Kuki woman, said she was looking at a bleak future. “Going to Sugnu will not be possible. We are at the mercy of the central government. Only it can restore peace in Manipur,” the sexagenarian said.

John Zo, a “leader” of the displaced people, said they would remain grateful to Mizoram government and some missionaries from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, churches in Mizoram for providing relief materials, medicines and shelter.Mizo, Kuki, Zomi, Hmar, Chin (Myanmar) and Kuki-Chin (Bangladesh) tribals are ethnic cousins, belonging to Zo community, and they share the same ancestry, culture and tradition.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

AIZAWL: The ethnic frenzy in Manipur separated Martha Mangkhonian from her children but she finds solace in Mizoram government’s humanitarian gesture of sheltering her and over 12,000 other displaced Kuki-Zo tribals. The septuagenarian and her 10 children – five sons and five daughters – lived close-by in the same Sugnu locality on the border of Kakching and Chandel districts in Manipur. In good times earlier, she would often be among her children. They are now lodged in facilities, provided by Mizoram government and some NGOs, in different parts of the state. “I never imagined I would have to face such difficulties. I want to return to Sugnu, my birthplace, but this may never be possible. My house has been burned down. I have lost all hopes in life,” Mangkhonian told this newspaper with worries writ large on her face.She is living with her youngest son at a government building at Falkland on the outskirts of Aizawl. Over 300 displaced Kukis, including women and children, from 56 families are lodged in a cluster of government buildings which are surrounded by picturesque hills. ALSO READ | When Manipur sank to its lowest, coexistence went up in smokegoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Falkland comes under Aizawl East-I Assembly constituency, currently held by Chief Minister Zoramthanga of Mizo National Front (MNF).Elizabeth Vungkhanching, another displaced Kuki woman, said she was looking at a bleak future. “Going to Sugnu will not be possible. We are at the mercy of the central government. Only it can restore peace in Manipur,” the sexagenarian said. John Zo, a “leader” of the displaced people, said they would remain grateful to Mizoram government and some missionaries from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, churches in Mizoram for providing relief materials, medicines and shelter.Mizo, Kuki, Zomi, Hmar, Chin (Myanmar) and Kuki-Chin (Bangladesh) tribals are ethnic cousins, belonging to Zo community, and they share the same ancestry, culture and tradition. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp