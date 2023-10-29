Home The Sunday Standard

Manipur clashes: Displaced Kuki-Zos feel at ease in Mizoram

They are now lodged in facilities, provided by Mizoram government and some NGOs, in different parts of the state.

Published: 29th October 2023 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2023 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Manipur

In this September 2023 image, security personnel stand guard in Manipur (Photo | PTI)

AIZAWL: The ethnic frenzy in Manipur separated Martha Mangkhonian from her children but she finds solace in Mizoram government’s humanitarian gesture of sheltering her and over 12,000 other displaced Kuki-Zo tribals. The septuagenarian and her 10 children – five sons and five daughters – lived close-by in the same Sugnu locality on the border of Kakching and Chandel districts in Manipur. In good times earlier, she would often be among her children. They are now lodged in facilities, provided by Mizoram government and some NGOs, in different parts of the state.

“I never imagined I would have to face such difficulties. I want to return to Sugnu, my birthplace, but this may never be possible. My house has been burned down. I have lost all hopes in life,” Mangkhonian told this newspaper with worries writ large on her face.She is living with her youngest son at a government building at Falkland on the outskirts of Aizawl. Over 300 displaced Kukis, including women and children, from 56 families are lodged in a cluster of government buildings which are surrounded by picturesque hills.

ALSO READ | When Manipur sank to its lowest, coexistence went up in smoke

Falkland comes under Aizawl East-I Assembly constituency, currently held by Chief Minister Zoramthanga of Mizo National Front (MNF).Elizabeth Vungkhanching, another displaced Kuki woman, said she was looking at a bleak future. “Going to Sugnu will not be possible. We are at the mercy of the central government. Only it can restore peace in Manipur,” the sexagenarian said.

John Zo, a “leader” of the displaced people, said they would remain grateful to Mizoram government and some missionaries from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, churches in Mizoram for providing relief materials, medicines and shelter.Mizo, Kuki, Zomi, Hmar, Chin (Myanmar) and Kuki-Chin (Bangladesh) tribals are ethnic cousins, belonging to Zo community, and they share the same ancestry, culture and tradition.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur Kuki-Zo tribals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp