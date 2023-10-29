On Kamal Nath's turf, Shah rakes up Gandhis’ origins, Lord Ram

Anuraag Singh By

BHOPAL: Making a veiled attack on Congress leader siblings Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that those whose “origins are in Italy” won’t understand India’s growth story ushered in by the Modi-led government.

“The Congress doesn’t see any positives, the brother and sister duo, while roaming in poll-bound states, are often questioning as to what positive has happened. Only those who’ve origins in India will be able to understand the positive developments that have happened during the Modi government’s nine years. Those whose origins are in Italy won’t understand the country’s growth story during the Modi government,” Shah said while addressing an election meeting in Junnardeo assembly segment of state Congress’s chief Kamal Nath’s pocket-borough Chhindwara district.

In the 2018 assembly polls, all seven assembly seats of Chhindwara district were won by Congress. The Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat has been won by Kamal Nath nine times and by his wife Alka Nath once. It is currently represented by Nath’s son Nakul Nath.

He also spoke about the January 22, 2024 Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya. Shah recounted the days when he was the BJP national president. “I remember how the Congress leaders ridiculed us by saying that the BJP will only talk about the temple (in Ayodhya), but won’t tell about its construction. Rahul Baba (Rahul Gandhi), now PM Modi hasn’t just got the temple constructed, but the date of consecration of the temple too has been fixed. You (Rahul Gandhi) should go there and seek the blessings of Lord Ram.”

Accusing the Congress of creating hurdles and delaying the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya since independence, Shah said the people of MP will celebrate three Diwalis this year. “The first Diwali will be on the Festival of Light Deepawali, the second will be on the day MP gets another BJP government and the third will be celebrated on the consecration of Lord Ram Lalla idol at the grand temple,” he said..Shah is on a three-day tour of the poll-bound MP, starting from Saturday. He will travel to Vindhya, Malwa-Nimar, Mahakoshal and Gwalior-Chambal regions over the next two days.

Stronghold of Naths

The venue where Shah addressed the party rally has been a stronghold of Kamal Nath, the MP Congress chief. In 2018 polls, all seven assembly seats of Nath’s turf was won by Cong.

Responds to temple barbs

Shah recalled how Congress leaders ridiculed BJP on Ram temple dates. Now, the PM has announced the date of the temple in Ayodhya, which is January 22.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHOPAL: Making a veiled attack on Congress leader siblings Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that those whose “origins are in Italy” won’t understand India’s growth story ushered in by the Modi-led government. “The Congress doesn’t see any positives, the brother and sister duo, while roaming in poll-bound states, are often questioning as to what positive has happened. Only those who’ve origins in India will be able to understand the positive developments that have happened during the Modi government’s nine years. Those whose origins are in Italy won’t understand the country’s growth story during the Modi government,” Shah said while addressing an election meeting in Junnardeo assembly segment of state Congress’s chief Kamal Nath’s pocket-borough Chhindwara district. In the 2018 assembly polls, all seven assembly seats of Chhindwara district were won by Congress. The Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat has been won by Kamal Nath nine times and by his wife Alka Nath once. It is currently represented by Nath’s son Nakul Nath.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He also spoke about the January 22, 2024 Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya. Shah recounted the days when he was the BJP national president. “I remember how the Congress leaders ridiculed us by saying that the BJP will only talk about the temple (in Ayodhya), but won’t tell about its construction. Rahul Baba (Rahul Gandhi), now PM Modi hasn’t just got the temple constructed, but the date of consecration of the temple too has been fixed. You (Rahul Gandhi) should go there and seek the blessings of Lord Ram.” Accusing the Congress of creating hurdles and delaying the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya since independence, Shah said the people of MP will celebrate three Diwalis this year. “The first Diwali will be on the Festival of Light Deepawali, the second will be on the day MP gets another BJP government and the third will be celebrated on the consecration of Lord Ram Lalla idol at the grand temple,” he said..Shah is on a three-day tour of the poll-bound MP, starting from Saturday. He will travel to Vindhya, Malwa-Nimar, Mahakoshal and Gwalior-Chambal regions over the next two days. Stronghold of Naths The venue where Shah addressed the party rally has been a stronghold of Kamal Nath, the MP Congress chief. In 2018 polls, all seven assembly seats of Nath’s turf was won by Cong. Responds to temple barbs Shah recalled how Congress leaders ridiculed BJP on Ram temple dates. Now, the PM has announced the date of the temple in Ayodhya, which is January 22. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp