Opposition pans abstention; Modi holds talks with Egyptian President 

In its Explanation of Vote (EOV), India said  terror attacks in Israel on October 7 were shocking and deserve condemnation.

A Palestinian man carries a boy after he was treated for a head injury at the hospital, following an Israeli air strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. (Photo | AFP)

NEW DELHI: India abstained in the United Nations General Assembly on a resolution that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict, drawing a sharp rebuke from the Opposition camp. 

The resolution was adopted on Friday with 120 nations voting in favour, 14 against and 45 abstaining. Besides India those who abstained included the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan and Ukraine. The draft resolution was submitted by Jordan and co-sponsored by more than 40 nations, including Russia, South Africa and Bangladesh.

The resolution did not include any explicit condemnation of the terror attacks of October 7. An amendment was moved to include it, prior to the vote on the main resolution. India voted in favour of the amendment, which obtained 88 votes in favour (but not two-thirds majority). Since all elements of India’s approach was not covered in the final text, India abstained.

In its Explanation of Vote (EOV), India said  terror attacks in Israel on October 7 were shocking and deserve condemnation. “Our thoughts are also with those taken hostages. We call for their immediate and unconditional release.’’ 

On Palestine, the EOV said India has always supported a negotiated two-state solution. Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sisi and discussed the West Asia crises.

Expressing shock at the country’s position, senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said India was founded on the principles of non-violence and truth. “I am shocked and ashamed that our country has abstained from voting for a ceasefire in Gaza,” she said. The Left accused the Centre of shaping its foreign policy as “a subordinate ally of US imperialism. 

