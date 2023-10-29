Panel squeeze gives Moitra TMC support

Preetha Nair By

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on Saturday summoned Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra to depose before it on November 2 in connection with the alleged 'cash for query' charges against her, adding there would be no further extension of date. Moitra had sought its rescheduling after November 5. Moitra for the first time received support from her party on the episode, as TMC leader Kunal Ghosh questioned the ethics panel's urgency in summoning her. The cash for query saga became more spicy after Moitra on Friday by admitting that she has provided her Parliament website's login credentials to industrialist Darshan Hiranandani, though she has drafted her own questions. But she denied any wrongdoing, arguing instead that the National Informatics Centre has no rules barring sharing her login. "Someone in Darshan Hiranandani's office typed the question I gave on the Parliament website." The portal has OTP protection. "So, the idea that Darshan would log in to my ID and put in questions of his own is ludicrous," Moitra said in a TV interview.