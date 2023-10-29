Home The Sunday Standard

Panel squeeze gives Moitra TMC support

Moitra for the first time received support from her party on the episode, as TMC leader Kunal Ghosh questioned the ethics panel’s urgency in summoning her. 

Mahua Moitra

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on Saturday summoned Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra to depose before it on November 2 in connection with the alleged ‘cash for query’ charges against her, adding there would be no further extension of date. Moitra had sought its rescheduling after November 5. 

The cash for query saga became more spicy after Moitra on Friday by admitting that she has provided her Parliament website’s login credentials to industrialist Darshan Hiranandani, though she has drafted her own questions. But she denied any wrongdoing, arguing instead that the National Informatics Centre has no rules barring sharing her login. 

“Someone in Darshan Hiranandani’s office typed the question I gave on the Parliament website.” The portal has  OTP protection. “So, the idea that Darshan would log in to my ID and put in questions of his own is ludicrous,” Moitra said in a TV interview.

