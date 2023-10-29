Priyanka flags ‘abject’ poverty, lack of jobs in Bundelkhand

Express News Service By

BHOPAL: Addressing an election rally in drought-prone Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh, Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday questioned why even after 18 years of BJP rule people of this region are poor, lack access to water and forced to migrate.

“It’s time that you, particularly the women, ask those who’ve been in power for 18 years, why you are still poor, why is there scarcity of water and why people are forced to migrate from here,” Priyanka, who was in Damoh district, said.

Drawing comparison with the neighbouring state, Priyanka said, “In Chhattisgarh our CM told me that he is confident of winning the polls, because he has put public money in people’s pockets, created and added rural jobs. People are fast returning to agriculture and the most backward regions are getting big industries.”

“But what is happening in MP. Once the elections are there, the politicians start talking about religion and caste for votes. You [people] are not realising the damage it’s doing to your lives. The women are the most alert who are willing to do anything for their children’s future. I appeal to them [women] to vote for the future of children,” she asserted.

Targeting the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government over making women-centric announcements, Priyanka questioned, “More than schemes, the women want safety, jobs, education and health facilities, particularly when daily 17 rapes are reported in MP.”

Accusing the government in the state of not creating jobs, she said, “In 2018 polls, BJP promised 10 lakh jobs, but actually, in three years, just 21 jobs have been given.”

