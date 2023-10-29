Rs 4,600-crore MoUs signed at Uttarakhand investor summit roadshow in Bengaluru

Express News Service By

BENGALURU : The Uttarakhand government on Saturday signed MoUs with 18 companies for investments worth Rs 4,600 crore during the Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit 2023 roadshow Bengaluru. Addressing the investors, Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya said after the formation of a separate state in 2000, Uttarakhand has established its identity at the global level.

It has seen rapid growth in many sectors, including food processing, beverages, textiles, and apparel. The minister said the government has identified focus sectors for investment, which are traditional sectors of the state like tourism and hospitality, AYUSH and wellness, film shooting and food processing, automobiles, pharma as well as upcoming sectors like renewable energy.

Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said the State Government is also promoting wellness tourism. AYUSH, wellness, and tourism have been given industry status by the State Government so that investors in these sectors can take advantage of the incentives provided to industries under the industrial policies of the state. He said that rail, road, and air connectivity is improving in Uttarakhand.

Being close to the NCR, it enjoys the added advantage of trade and commercial hubs and excellent connectivity with neighboring states, the minister said.

The minister invited investors to participate in the state’s Global Investors Summit-2023, which is scheduled to be held on December 8-9. During the roadshow organised in Bengaluru, a detailed presentation on the investment opportunities in Uttarakhand was also shown to investors.

