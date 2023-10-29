Will uncover truth of power supply in Karnataka: KTR  

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: Hitting out at the Congress, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday accused the party leaders of spreading lies and misleading farmers over power supply across Telangana. “I will show them the reality of power issues in Karnataka,” he said, extending a challenge to Congress leaders.

Speaking at the TUWJ- IJU ‘Meet The Press’ event at the Basheerbagh press club here, the BRS working president said the Karnataka government has failed to provide a minimum of five hours of electrical power supply to the farming sector. In contrast, he pointed out that Telangana farmers have not encountered similar issues throughout the tenure of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

He said the grand old party had managed to give 24,000 jobs between 2004 and 2014 while the BRS-led State government had given 1.3 lakh jobs in its nine-year regime.

Reacting to the surveys predicting that the Congress would come to power in the State, Rama Rao said social media trends don’t often translate to real-life action.

No respect for BCs in BJP

The minister also criticised the recent announcement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make a BC candidate the chief minister if the BJP is voted to power in the state. “When a BC leader was removed as State unit president, we can assume how much respect they (the BJP) has for OBCs,” he said.

He accused the saffron party of trying to cheat OBC communities for political gains, Additionally, he criticised the BJP-led Union government, asking why it had not conducted an OBC caste census and not even created an OBC portfolio in the Union Cabinet.

During the BRS rule, Hyderabad surpassed Bengaluru in the IT and industries sectors, the BRS working president said, adding that the State had witnessed a 400% hike in exports. He also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise to create 2 crore jobs every year and the status of depositing `15 lakh in the accounts of every citizen.

The industries minister said though India has surpassed Nigeria in terms of people living in extreme poverty, Telangana has remained in the top five positions for average growth.

He also said the amount of debt taken by the government is being used for the construction of different projects and to develop infrastructure, among other such initiatives.

DKS THROWS A GAUNTLET AT KCR OVER GUARANTEES

The Congress leader and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (DKS) on Saturday offered to provide a bus for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao so that he could verify whether the promises made by the grand old party have been honoured or not. Stating that he was standing just about 10 km from the Karnataka-Telangana border, he challenged the BRS supremo to disprove whether the five guarantees of the Congress were not being implemented in his state. “Today, I have come here to request KCR to come to Karnataka which is 10 km from here”.

