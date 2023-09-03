After Opposition meet, Nitish and Lalu hold seat-sharing talks in Patna

Ramashankar By

PATNA: A day after the opposition alliance meeting in Mumbai, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called on RJD chief Lalu Prasad at 10 Circular Road residence of former chief minister and latter’s wife Rabri Devi in the state capital on Saturday.

Though the meeting between the two leaders of ruling grand alliance in Bihar lasted for about half an hour, it created a flutter in state’s political circles. Sources in RJD claimed that Nitish met Lalu to know about his health condition.

However, it is widely speculated that both Lalu and Nitish held talks on the next course of action after their meeting in Mumbai. Deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was also present during the meeting between Nitish and Lalu.

After the Mumbai meeting, Lalu had said that there would be no hurdle in seat sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“Everything will be solved amicably even as we had to suffer some losses,” he had told the media. Nitish had said that elections could be held any time. “We should start preparations as early as possible. They (BJP) can go for LS polls much earlier than the schedule,” he had said.

