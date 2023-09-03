BJP strengthens social media strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha election

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: The BJP through its social media warriors is making much more concerted efforts to reach out to people ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election. According to a senior BJP functionary, the party has plans to create a new kind of rapport with the internet-savvy people. Through the social media campaign, the BJP will not only disseminate information related to the government’s performance in the last nine years, but also share its plan for making the country a vibrant self-reliant and developed nation by 2047.

Office-bearers of BJP fronts, including OBC Morcha, have been trained in effectively using social media for disseminating the government’s performance and the party’s ideology towards the nation.

The BJP has more than 18 crore memberships and 99 per cent of them are believed to be using internet. “At present, India has over 700 million active internet users and the number of internet users even in the rural India is growing fast. Our social media warriors will keep reaching out to them over the government performance,” said a senior BJP leader.

The focus of BJP social media-supported outreach is to highlight the government’s all welfare schemes, success of Chandrayaan-3, concerns for the Pasamanda Muslim, works done towards women – empowerment and the government’s declared zero tolerance against corruption.

The social media warriors of BJP will also be flashing the controversial speeches of Opposition leaders and video clippings of PM Modi’s many famous speeches. Sources in BJP said a plan is to set up more than 250 call centers across the country through which the trained party workers would continue in touch with the people on the government and party works for them.

In 2019, the call centers were made functional at 150 places with the supports of 20,000 workers. “This time, our reach out to the people would be ensured well within the time frame by more than 250 call centers and lakhs of social media platforms,” a senior functionary added.

It is also being said that BJP has more than 5 crore online membership and they are contributing to party in taking up the government’s performances to the people residing even in the remotes of remote areas.

“In India, the number of women, youth and ne age voters on internet is growing by leaps and bounds. The BJP –being the party of modern and developmental concerns under leadership of PM Modi is developing a good rapport with the people through social media platforms”, said a senior office-bearer of a front, preferring anonymity.

