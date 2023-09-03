Home The Sunday Standard

CBI chargesheet against 3 officials in Balasore train accident case

The charge sheet has been filed in the court of the special judicial magistrate in Bhubaneswar in an ongoing investigation into a case related the train mishap.

Central Bureau of Investigation (File photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday filed a charge sheet against the three railway employees, arrested in connection with the horrific Balasore triple train accident on June 2. The charges include culpable homicide and destruction of evidence.

The charge-sheeted railway employees are Arun Kumar Mahanta (then working as senior section engineer for signal, Balasore), Mohammed Amir Khan (senior section engineer for signal, Soro) and Pappu Kumar (technician, Balasore).

The CBI has accused them of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and destruction of evidence in connection with the triple train accident case.

“Based on evidences adduced during investigation, commission of offences under Section 304 (Part II) of the IPC, 34r/w 201 of IPC (causing disappearance of evidence of offence with common intention) and 153 of Railways Act, 1989 (endangering safety of persons travelling by railway by willful act or omission) have been made out against the accused and charge sheet filed,” said sources.
 

