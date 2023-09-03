Guwahati Diary: FIR against singer for controversial remark

Prasanta Mazumdar By

FIR against singer for controversial remark

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), a relatively-new political party, has filed an FIR demanding action against singer Zubeen Garg for calling it a ‘fotua’ (nonsensical) party. Garg made the statement at a programme recently. The AJP condemned it and warned the singer to refrain from making such remarks targeting any political party in future. “We know who has become BJP’s political agent after CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) movement,” AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said. BJP minister Pijush Hazarika said he had no idea in what context Garg made the comment.

Assam’s longest flyover comes up in Guwahati

Assam’s longest flyover has come up in Guwahati near the Kamakhya temple. Named “Nilachal Flyover” after the Nilachal Hills on which the historic temple is perched, the 2.63 km long flyover has been built at a cost of Rs 420.75 crore. The foundation is built upon 372 piles, 55 pile caps and 13 open foundations. The project was completed within 35 months. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed satisfaction over the timely completion of construction. Stating that the need for a flyover at Maligaon – one of the busiest traffic routes in Guwahati – was long-felt, he said the decision to construct a flyover in the area was taken to ease commuting.

FIR against singer for controversial remark

Numaligarh Refinery Limited and Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati have teamed up by signing a memorandum of agreement to develop technology for production of marketable grade green activated carbon from bamboo dust. Bamboo dust will be generated while preparing bamboo chips for the 2nd Generation Bio-Refinery being set up by NRL through its JV company Assam Bio-Refinery Private Limited. The agreement was signed by NRL’s Senior Chief General Manager (Corporate Affairs) Nikunja Borthakur and Dean IISI, IIT Guwahati Prof G Krishnamoorthy.

prasanta mazumdar

Our correspondent in Guwahati

prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

