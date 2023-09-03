‘Had Delhi govt worked even for 1 year since 2013, things would have been better’

Anup Verma By

NEW DELHI: Expressing satisfaction over beautification work and infrastructure improvement being carried out in the run-up to the G20 Summit, Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday said that the target has successfully been achieved. He, however, added that had the government worked even for a year, things would have been better in the city.

“All agencies whether belonging to the Central or state government or independent bodies have been working together. I must say that a portion of the city has witnessed massive improvement. I cannot claim that the entire capital has undergone a change but a big part has seen transformation... We have done work in the last two months, visible to people; being talked about. Had this (Delhi) government worked even for a year in the last nine years, the face of Delhi would definitely have been different and better,” Saxena told this newspaper.

On the controversy over the design of artistic foundations in the shape of a Shivling, Saxena said that it was totally uncalled for. The fountains were not Shivlings but intricate art pieces crafted by a talented artisan from Rajasthan, he added.

“India is a unique country, where trees and rivers are prayed to, and God is believed to be present in every particle. I don’t think there is any controversy,” the L-G said.

On the concept of installations added to the city landscape, the L-G said that unfortunately, Delhi didn’t have artefacts and installations exhibiting its culture and heritage. “In foreign countries, artefacts such as fountains and sculpture showcasing prosperity and rich cultural heritage of the cities exist in abundance. Unfortunately, Delhi didn’t have any. The thought was that this heritage city should have all those artefacts,” he added.

