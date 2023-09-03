Home The Sunday Standard

Himachal govt bans hill cutting for construction for two weeks

It also decided to upgrade the weather warning application--Meghdoot--to receive more accurate forecasts and quick advisories.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo | PTI)

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh government has banned hill cutting for two weeks except for rebuilding roads and buildings damaged by rain fury that claimed over 350 lives.

Moreover, all commercial and tourist-related constructions will not be allowed in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Solan and Chamba districts till September 16. It also decided to upgrade the weather warning application--Meghdoot--to receive more accurate forecasts and quick advisories.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the ‘Meghdoot’ application provides a five-day weather forecast, including data on rainfall, temperature, wind speed and direction even at the block level. The government is working on integrating farmers benefiting from the ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi’ scheme with the application, he said.

The early warning system in case of adverse weather conditions will help in cautioning farmers, Sukhu said. “The recent disaster has called for revisiting the planning and policies and regulating construction activities.

