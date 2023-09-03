Jurist claims Rohini panel erred by not holding survey

Preetha Nair By

NEW DELHI: Amid speculation that the government may table the Rohini Commission report on other backward classes during the special session of Parliament, former chairman of the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) Justice Vangala Eswaraiah said that without conducting a caste census, the sub-categorisation of OBCs would be futile. The government will implement the report for political benefits ahead of elections, he told this newspaper.

The report by the Justice Rohini Commission regarding the sub-categorisation of OBCs was submitted to the government in July this year. Eswaraiah said the sub-categorisation was not done on a scientific manner as the panel disn’t conduct any actual ground survey or census.

Though the Centre has no intention to conduct a caste census, it will be looking to woo the Most Backward Classes by implementing the Rohini panel report and conferring some benefits to them, he said. “The government will implement the report as it wants to appease the OBCs as a poll strategy. The Rohini Commission report should be dumped as it is.

How can it reflect the caste reality without undertaking any survey,” asked Justice Eswaraiah, who served as the chairperson of the NCBC from 2013 to 2016. Agreeing that only a few dominant OBCs have been the biggest beneficiaries of quota, the former Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court stressed that conducting a nationwide caste census is imperative to enumerate the actual populace.

After spending six years, the Rohini panel prepared the report based on data secured from some ministries and a few states, he said. “The commission has done its work without gathering any data or holding a nationwide survey,” he said.

Mandate to sub-categorise OBC caste groups

The Rohini Commission’s mandate was to sub-categorise nearly 3,000 OBC caste groups and to formulate quota break-ups among them for a fair distribution of benefits. But it did it based on government data without any survey, Justice Eswaraiah said

