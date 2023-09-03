NIA arrests two for killing seven in J&K’s Rajouri village on New Year

Fayaz Wani By

SRI NAGAR: In the first major breakthrough in the killing of seven civilians by militants on New Year at a village in J&K’s border district of Rajouri, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two persons for allegedly harbouring the militants. The two — identified as Nisar Ahmed alias Haji Nisar and Mushtaq Hussain — were arrested on Thursday during the ongoing investigation in the January 1-2 civilian killings in Dhangri village of Rajouri.

The two were produced before a special court in Jammu and sent to 12-day NIA custody. Seven civilians were killed in the twin militant attacks on January 1 and 2 in the village. Of the seven killings, five were shot dead by militants on January 1 while two died in an IED blast in the house of one of the victims the next morning.

The NIA said both the accused are lodged in Kot Bhalwal jail, Jammu, in another case in Poonch district. “They had provided logistical support to the terrorists for over two months and had sheltered them in a hideout, which was constructed by the arrested accused persons on directions of Pakistan-based LeT handlers namely Saifullah alias Sajid Jutt, Abu Qatal alias Qatal Sindhi and Mohammad Qasim,” an NIA spokesman said.

The police had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anyone sharing information about the militants in the attacks. After the twin militant attacks in Dangri, the government revived Village Defence Committees to prevent recurrence of attacks on civilians.

