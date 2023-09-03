Onam no saviour, power crisis in Kerala still looming large

Cynthia Chandran By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Contrary to the expectations of the KSEB, they couldn’t save much power during the Onam week. Only 5 mu of power could be saved per day during the festive week.

Still, it’s a matter of consolation for them, but that doesn’t mean that the power crisis could be addressed. The board officials hoped to save power during the week starting from August 27. With offices closed down and people expected to travel to their native places, the board officials were optimistic about getting temporary relief to the power crisis.

According to a top power ministry official, the board could save only 5 mu power per day making a total of 35 mu during the Onam week.

“But during August, the monthly cumulative power consumption was 83 mu. But it should be recalled that we received the shortest rainfall during August which is a record in the last 100 years. All the reservoirs have only minimal water now due to a severe shortfall in rain. As on Saturday, Idukki hydroelectric project has only 29 % water remaining”, a top power ministry official told this paper.

A power department official is at work | PTI file photo

With the India Meteorological Department coming out with a warning to have heavy rainfall in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur until Wednesday, the board officials hope have not yet been dashed. Still, the officials are aware that they cannot entirely depend on the rain alone as it is unpredictable. If the rain happens, then the power consumption may come down. According to State Load Despatch Centre, Kalamassery, 27.2019 mu hydel power was generated on Friday.

Statistics also reveal that 87.3098 was Friday’s power consumption. “Our aim was to restrict the hydel power generation by 8 mu per day. In that place, these days we have generated hydel power between 22 mu - 27 mu per day. Since it’s not feasible to purchase power from outside as the demand is very high in other states too, we are forced to generate hydel power”, a top board official told this paper.

Next week, the board will be opening two tender applications - 500 MW midterm PPA and 200 mw short term PPA. Even if the board takes up the midterm PPA, which they are hoping to purchase for Rs 5 - Rs 6 per power, it will still take 90 days to start receiving the power.

Currently, the power from power exchange was purchased at Rs 10 per unit which alone would cost a whopping Rs 300 crore as loss to the board. This would invariably be affecting the consumers soon with the board expected to recommend before the Kerala State Electricity Regulation Commission demanding for power tariff hike.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Contrary to the expectations of the KSEB, they couldn’t save much power during the Onam week. Only 5 mu of power could be saved per day during the festive week. Still, it’s a matter of consolation for them, but that doesn’t mean that the power crisis could be addressed. The board officials hoped to save power during the week starting from August 27. With offices closed down and people expected to travel to their native places, the board officials were optimistic about getting temporary relief to the power crisis. According to a top power ministry official, the board could save only 5 mu power per day making a total of 35 mu during the Onam week. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “But during August, the monthly cumulative power consumption was 83 mu. But it should be recalled that we received the shortest rainfall during August which is a record in the last 100 years. All the reservoirs have only minimal water now due to a severe shortfall in rain. As on Saturday, Idukki hydroelectric project has only 29 % water remaining”, a top power ministry official told this paper. A power department official is at work | PTI file photo With the India Meteorological Department coming out with a warning to have heavy rainfall in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur until Wednesday, the board officials hope have not yet been dashed. Still, the officials are aware that they cannot entirely depend on the rain alone as it is unpredictable. If the rain happens, then the power consumption may come down. According to State Load Despatch Centre, Kalamassery, 27.2019 mu hydel power was generated on Friday. Statistics also reveal that 87.3098 was Friday’s power consumption. “Our aim was to restrict the hydel power generation by 8 mu per day. In that place, these days we have generated hydel power between 22 mu - 27 mu per day. Since it’s not feasible to purchase power from outside as the demand is very high in other states too, we are forced to generate hydel power”, a top board official told this paper. Next week, the board will be opening two tender applications - 500 MW midterm PPA and 200 mw short term PPA. Even if the board takes up the midterm PPA, which they are hoping to purchase for Rs 5 - Rs 6 per power, it will still take 90 days to start receiving the power. Currently, the power from power exchange was purchased at Rs 10 per unit which alone would cost a whopping Rs 300 crore as loss to the board. This would invariably be affecting the consumers soon with the board expected to recommend before the Kerala State Electricity Regulation Commission demanding for power tariff hike.