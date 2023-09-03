Salve, Shah among eightmember panel to examine holding simultaneous polls to LS

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: A day after the Centre announced a high-level committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind to examine the concept of simultaneous elections, its contours became clear as three politicians were notified as part of the eightmember panel.

They are home minister Amit Shah, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary and former leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad. But Adhir refused to join the panel.

Others on the panel are senior advocate Harish Salve, former chairman of the 15th Finance Commission N K Singh, former Secretary- General of the Lok Sabha Dr Subhash C Kashyap and former Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari. Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will attend committee meetings as a special invitee.

Union law secretary Niten Chandra has been appointed secretary to the panel. The primary objectives of the committee include examining and making recommendations for simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, State Legislative Assemblies, municipalities, and panchayats. It will take into account the existing framework within the Constitution of India and other statutory provisions.

The committee will assess and suggest specific amendments to the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and the associated rules and laws that may require amendments to facilitate simultaneous elections. If any constitutional amendments are necessary, the committee will consider whether they require ratification by the states.

The committee’s mandate extends to analysing and recommending potential solutions for scenarios involving simultaneous elections in cases of a hung House, adoption of no-confidence motions, defections or other such events.

It will also propose a framework for synchronising elections, suggest the timing and phases for conducting simultaneous elections if a one-time simultaneous election is not feasible, and recommend any necessary amendments to the Constitution and other laws. Additionally, the committee will propose rules required for such circumstances. The panel will commence its work immediately, with its headquarters in New Delhi.

