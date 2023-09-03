Udhayanidhi slams AIADMK on ‘One Nation One Poll’ idea

Kiran Balannanavar By

BALLARI: The formation of a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to look into

the feasibility of simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state Assemblies by the Union government has triggered a fresh bout of mixed reactions from political parties across the country and in Tamil Nadu too the issue has its echo.

Already, the AIADMK supported the idea while the DMK and its allies started reiterating their opposition to the move.

On Saturday, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin criticised AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for supporting the One Nation, One Poll idea of the Union government.

Answering queries from reporters, he said, “In 2018, the AIADMK opposed this idea when the party was in power, now it is supporting the move. On the other hand, the DMK, whether in power or as in opposition, has been consistently opposing this policy.”

To a question on how he views the AIADMK which, has the name of CN Annadurai, support the ‘One Nation One Poll’ idea, Udhayanidhi quipped: “The first A in the AIADMK stands not for ‘Anna’ but Amit Shah.”

Meanwhile, former chief minister O Panneerselvam also expressed support for the ‘One Nation One Poll’ policy. In a statement, he said, “I welcome this idea wholeheartedly. If this idea has to be realised, five amendments to Constitution should be made. The AIADMK will extend full support to all such amendments.”

Panneerselvam said that initially, the Election Commission of India had to buy a large number of electronic voting machines, in the long run, this move would significantly reduce expenditure of future elections. Also, if this policy comes into effect from 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in a few years, simultaneous elections to all state Assemblies and Lok Sabha could become a reality.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko vehemently opposed the idea. He said in a statement, “First of all, appointing a former president of the country as head of such a committee is condemnable. There are reports that Bills to amend the Constitution to implement the idea are likely to be introduced during the special session of Parliament scheduled for September 18. All democratic forces should come forward to thwart this anti-people move of the BJP.”

