CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces aid for victims of lynching

BHOPAL: With assembly elections just around the corner, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government on Saturday decided to implement the Mob Lynching Victim Compensation Scheme for relief and rehabilitation of lynching victims and their dependents.

Under this scheme, the crime of mob lynching is defined as causing harm to any person or persons by a mob of five or more persons on grounds of religion, caste, sex, place of birth, language, food habits, sexual orientation, political affiliation, ethnicity or other such ground or grounds or involves any act or series of acts of violence intended to cause injury.

In July, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Centre and six states including Madhya Pradesh over a plea on mob lynching continuing despite a top court’s verdict five years ago holding the government responsible for protecting the lives of victims.

In May 2022, two tribal men aged 45 and 60 years, were allegedly lynched by a mob “belonging to Bajrang Dal and Ram Sena” in the Seoni district of the tribal-dominated Mahakoshal region. In the same month, a mentally unstable man was allegedly lynched by a mob “led by a local BJP leader” over suspicion of being a Muslim in Neemuch district.

Back in 2019 and 2020, at least three persons, including a mentally unstable woman and a man were lynched by mobs over suspicion of child lifting in Singrauli, Dhar and Anuppur districts.

Other decisions

The state cabinet decided to rename the “Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Awas Yojana” as “Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Awas Yojana” to encompass the houseless eligible families of all categories. It was also decided to increase the current monthly honorarium of cooks engaged in the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman Yojana from the current Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 per month and doubling of the monthly honorarium of guest teachers of Class-1 from Rs 9,000 to Rs 18,000, Class-2 from Rs 7,000 to Rs 14,000 and of Class-3 from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

