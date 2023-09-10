Digvijaya Singh in a fix for posting ‘fake’ opinion poll on Congress landslide

Express News Service By

BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and presently the Congress MP Digvijaya Singh has landed into yet another controversy in the assembly poll-bound central Indian state. The controversy relates to Singh and state Congress’s media wing head KK Mishra sharing a video on social media, claiming to reveal findings of an opinion poll (conducted by a national news channel) in which the Congress is shown to be poised to get a massive majority in the coming assembly polls.

With the officials and journalists of the concerned news channel posting on the social media portal X (formerly Twitter) about the video clip having been made after tampering with their channel’s old opinion poll and demanding strict action against those spreading fake news, both Mishra and Singh deleted the post.

However, it wasn’t enough to prevent the ruling BJP from going on the offensive against the Congress. “Congress has the support of lies, but this time false support won't help. This is why they have to face public anger,” the MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan posted on X.

