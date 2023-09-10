Karnataka: Carcinoid tumour removed from 50-year-old's small intestine

Express News Service By

MYSURU: The Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, has successfully performed a rare Endoscopic Full Thickness Resection (EFTR) procedure to extract a rare slow-growing tumour from a patient’s small intestine.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, hospital consultant medical gastroenterology Dr Satheesh Rao A K said the 50-year-old female patient who got admitted to the hospital with complaints of repeated abdominal pain was thoroughly evaluated and it was found a substantially large 1.5 cm lump growing inside the duodenum (first part of the small intestine). Biopsy of the lump revealed carcinoid tumour.

“Carcinoid tumour is a rare type of slow-growing tumour that is cancerous in nature. A fewer than 10% of people with carcinoid tumours have or develop symptoms, hence it becomes extremely difficult to diagnose. Previously, these tumours were removed through surgery. In this case, the tumour was too large to be removed through routine endoscopy. So, it was decided to perform EFTR, a new-age minimally-invasive procedure that removes the tumour,” he said.

MYSURU: The Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, has successfully performed a rare Endoscopic Full Thickness Resection (EFTR) procedure to extract a rare slow-growing tumour from a patient’s small intestine. Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, hospital consultant medical gastroenterology Dr Satheesh Rao A K said the 50-year-old female patient who got admitted to the hospital with complaints of repeated abdominal pain was thoroughly evaluated and it was found a substantially large 1.5 cm lump growing inside the duodenum (first part of the small intestine). Biopsy of the lump revealed carcinoid tumour. “Carcinoid tumour is a rare type of slow-growing tumour that is cancerous in nature. A fewer than 10% of people with carcinoid tumours have or develop symptoms, hence it becomes extremely difficult to diagnose. Previously, these tumours were removed through surgery. In this case, the tumour was too large to be removed through routine endoscopy. So, it was decided to perform EFTR, a new-age minimally-invasive procedure that removes the tumour,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });