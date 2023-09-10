Home The Sunday Standard

Karnataka: Carcinoid tumour removed from 50-year-old's small intestine

After thorough evaluation, a substantially large 1.5 cm lump was found to be growing inside the duodenum (first part of the small intestine). Biopsy of the lump revealed carcinoid tumour.

Published: 10th September 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

surgery-hospital

Image used for representational purposes (Photo |Pexels)

MYSURU: The Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, has successfully performed a rare Endoscopic Full Thickness Resection (EFTR) procedure to extract a rare slow-growing tumour from a patient’s small intestine.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, hospital consultant medical gastroenterology Dr Satheesh Rao A K said the 50-year-old female patient who got admitted to the hospital with complaints of repeated abdominal pain was thoroughly evaluated and it was found a substantially large 1.5 cm lump growing inside the duodenum (first part of the small intestine). Biopsy of the lump revealed carcinoid tumour.

“Carcinoid tumour is a rare type of slow-growing tumour that is cancerous in nature. A fewer than 10% of people with carcinoid tumours have or develop symptoms, hence it becomes extremely difficult to diagnose. Previously, these tumours were removed through surgery. In this case, the tumour was too large to be removed through routine endoscopy. So, it was decided to perform EFTR, a new-age minimally-invasive procedure that removes the tumour,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
carcinoid tumour Narayana Multispeciality Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp