No factions within NCP, only a few defections for personal gains: Sharad Pawar

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) veteran Sharad Pawar on Saturday said in the petitions filed with the Election Commission of India (ECI), he has claimed that there were “no factions” within his party except just a few “mischievous individuals” defecting from the NCP for their “personal ambitions”.

Sharad Pawar was apparently referring to his nephew Ajit Pawar, who with over 30 MLAs and one Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha member joined hands with the BJP and became a part of the NDA. Ajit Pawar was appointed as Deputy Chief Minister while eight NCP MLAs were inducted as state ministers.

It also led to the fight for national president’s post of NCP as both Sharad and Ajit Pawar called themselves the “real head.” “We have established the recurring contradictory stands of Ajit Pawar and how he has, without any legal or material basis, made a claim before the ECI,” the Sharad Pawar faction said.

“We have communicated to the ECI that there exists no dispute within the party and that except for a few mischievous individuals, who for their personal ambitions, have defected from the party,” it said.

Sources said Sharad is not willing to change his stand and will keep it the same. “The party has already filed the disqualification petitions before Assembly Speaker. We learned a lot from the split in Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. Ajit will have to prove how he was elected as national president of NCP and the legal basis for it,” a senior NCP leader said.

“Ajit Pawar and others who sided with him have been expelled from the party. We are confident that the verdict of the ECI will be from our side,” the leader added.Rajya Sabha member Praful Patel, who has sided with Ajit Pawar, said Sharad Pawar’s nephew has the support of large number of MLAs and the district president of the party. In a democracy, the numbers matter, so our is the real NCP. We will prove our stand,” he added. Ajit Pawar has filed a petition with the ECI claiming that he has a large support of the NCP legislators and that the election symbol belongs to his faction.

