US, Brazil join India-led Global Biofuel Alliance

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the launch of the Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA), and invited other G20 states and countries to join the initiative. The alliance is an India-led Initiative, with the United States and Brazil as its founding members. The purpose of the alliance is to develop and facilitate the adoption of biofuels in the world.

“With the spirit of collective effort, today, India has some suggestions on this G-20 platform. Today, the need of the hour is that all countries should work together in the field of fuel blending. Our proposal is to take an initiative at a global level to take ethanol blending in petrol up to 20%. In this context, today, we are launching the Global Biofuel Alliance. India invites all of you to join this initiative,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the first session of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Biofuel is a renewable fuel derived from biomass–from plants or agricultural, animal, domestic, and industrial biowaste.

According to the government, so far 19 countries and 12 international organisations have already agreed to join the alliance.

The Biofuel Alliance will facilitate mobilising a virtual marketplace to assist industries, countries, ecosystem players and stakeholders in mapping demand and supply, and connecting technology providers to end users.

The government said that it will also facilitate development, adoption and implementation of internationally recognised standards, codes, sustainability principles and regulations to incentivise biofuel adoption and trade. “Announcement of the GBA showcases the action-oriented nature of India’s positive agenda as G20 President and representing the ‘Voice of the Global South’,” the petroleum ministry said in a press note.

GBA will offer capacity-building exercises, technical support for national programmes and promoting policy lessons-sharing.

