Whistle-blower of Red Diary spotted with Eknath Shinde in Raj

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: Dismissed minister and Congress MLA Rajendra Gudha, who had launched a front against the Ashok Gehlot government over the ‘Red Diary’, joined the Shiv Sena’s Shinde faction on Saturday. The ruling Eknath Shinde faction has an alliance with the BJP and NCP’s Ajit Pawar group in Maharashtra.

Gudha went along with Shinde in his native village near Neem Ka Thana district in the presence of the Maharashtra CM, who appointed him as the coordinator for Rajasthan. Shinde hit out at Ashok Gehlot, who has also been the target of Gudha’s onslaught over the past two months.

It was also Gudha’s son’s birthday, and this function was organized to mark the special occasion. Shinde welcomed Gudha into the party by draping him in a Shiv Sena scarf. Gudha has previously been associated with the Mayawati-led BSP and Congress.

Speaking to the media, Gudha launched a scathing attack on Gehlot. He recalled the political crisis faced by the Gehlot government, saying that when the party’s central observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken arrived, people like Gudha were treated poorly.

It was widely expected that Gudha would join BJP given his offensive against the Congress and the CM Gehlot in particular. Gudha’s joining the Shinde group is apparently aimed at avoiding allegations of his nexus with the BJP.

Gehlot had dismissed Gudha from his ministerial post for criticizing the government. The MLA likened the situation in Rajasthan with Manipur and accused Gehlot of corruption, citing the Red Diary. Experts say Gudha will not lose his MLA status immediately.

