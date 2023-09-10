YSRC leaders go hammer and tongs to justify arrest of Chandrababu Naidu

Express News Service By

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leaders went hammer and tongs against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and justified his arrest in Nandyal in connection with the APSSDC Scam.

Defending the arrest, Energy and Environment Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy questioned the silence of Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan and CPI leaders Narayana and Ramakrishna over the looting of public money to the tune of Rs 371 crore by Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to mediapersons in Tirupati, Peddireddy stated that Naidu and his party using shell companies siphoned off the money ultimately benefiting him and his party. He orchestrated the skill development scam with the help of Siemens, Digitech and Skiller companies representatives, in which the central agencies and enforcement directorate (ED) have already conducted an enquiry and arrested them, he said. Peddireddy further elaborated that funds have been misused in the Inner Ring Road, and AP Fibernet projects and the officials concerned are probing into these cases.

The arrest of former Chief Minister and TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu was made in accordance with law and no political motive, said Home Minister T Vanitha. Speaking to the media in Rajamahendravaram, she said CID has followed the procedure in arresting Chandrababu At Guntur, Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu said Naidu’s arrest was unavoidable as per the Indian constitution.

All the arrested persons in the scam spilt the beans over his involvement,” he said. Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh said that the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam is a welcome development for the state and would do good to the people.

Industries Minister G. Amarnath told reporters at Visakhapatnam that Chandrababu resorted to the scam and looted public money by conspiring with the fraudsters in the same way as cyber fraudsters cheat gullible people and loot their hard-earned money.YSRC Parliamentary Party leader V Vijaya Sai Reddy on X, said, “ Chandrababu Naidu has committed innumerable cognizable offences during his regime between 2014 and 2019. “

