Amit Shah takes on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on home turf

Ramashankar By

PATNA: Against the backdrop of the opposition bloc INDIA coordination committee holding its first meeting recently and declaring to contest polls together, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the opposition parties have come together under a new alliance as United Progressive Alliance (UPA) became “synonymous for corruption”.

“The UPA had become synonymous with scams and corruption so they made a new alliance with a new name. They worked under the name of UPA and indulged in corruption worth Rs 12 lakh crore. Lalu Prasad [RJD supremo] did corruption worth crores while he was a railway minister,” Shah alleged while addressing ‘Lok Sabha Pravas’ programme’ held in Jhanjharpur of Bihar’s Madhubani district.

Alleging that the opposition has been hurting the religious sentiments of people, Shah said, “People of this new alliance disrespect Ramcharitmanas. They cancelled holidays on the occasion of Rakshabandhan and Janmashtami. They also link ‘Sanatana Dharma’ with many diseases. All they can do is nothing but appeasement”.

In Bihar where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with the BJP and formed a new government by joining Mahagathbandhan (Congress, RJD and other parties), Shah claimed that the National Democratic Alliance would make a new record in the upcoming general elections by winning all the 40 Lok Sabha seats. In 2019, NDA had won 39 seats, with BJP bagging 17.

Calling Mahagathbandhan “opportunistic”, the union minister said that the law and order situation in Bihar has “worsened”.

“The law and order situation is deteriorating day-by-day and the presence of grand alliance will make the situation even more worse,” he alleged.

Claiming that only the Narendra Modi-led government can control the rising crime, Shah alleged that if Modi fails to get re-elected in 2024, the entire Mithilanchal region would become a den of ‘ghushpaithiye’ (intruders).

He said newspapers are full of stories of kidnapping, dacoities, killing of journalists and Dalits in Bihar. “This selfish ‘mahagathbandhan’ is once again taking Bihar towards ‘jungle raaj’,” he alleged.

Comparing Lalu-Nitish Kumar’s coalition to “water and oil”, he claimed that they [JD-U and RJD] can never remain together for long.

He said that Lalu wanted to make his son chief minister while Nitish wished to be the Prime Minister. “But their wishes will never come true as Modi ji will become prime minister once again in 2024,” Shah declared.

Shah, who reached the venue by a chopper he took at Darbhanga, credited the Modi government for the airport at the north Bihar town and said an allocation of Rs 1,200 crore has been made to upgrade the one at Patna.

He blamed the state government for the stalling of construction of AIIMS at Darbhanga “which would have made Bihar a state with more than one such hospital [ [after Patna]”.

“The Nitish Kumar government had allotted a tract of land that was unsuitable for the project. Moreover, they have now taken the entire 81 acres back”, alleged Shah.

Reacting to Shah’s allegation, JD(U) minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said that the site for the proposed AIIMS in Darbhanga was the most suitable one.

“The construction of AIIMS in Darbhanga at the selected site will play an important role in the development of the town,” Jha, who comes from the Mithilanchal region, said.

