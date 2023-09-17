Capital cool: Showers bring temperature down in Delhi

Zaid Nayeemi By

NEW DELHI: Many parts of the city on Saturday received showers amid gusty winds, which led to the temperature falling a few notches, providing much-needed relief to people.

Places such as Kalkaji, Tughlakabad in Delhi as well as Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad saw moderate-intensity rainfall along with winds blowing at speeds of 20 to 40 kilometres per hour.

According to a release from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature recorded in the city on Saturday was 26.9 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature recorded was 33.8 degrees Celsius.

Delhi recorded 0.98 mm of rain over nine hours, till around 6 pm, the IMD said. The showers also improved the air quality in the national capital.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was 87 at around 5 pm on Saturday, which fell under the ‘moderate’ level.

It may be recalled that the city had recorded its best air quality of this year on September 11, around the time the G20 summit was held, due to rain and cool winds which had brought the mercury down by five notches.

The IMD has predicted cloudy skies with light rain/thundershowers for Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperature would be around 33 and 25 degrees Celsius, it said.

