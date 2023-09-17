Cauvery row: Tamil Nadu MPs to meet Union minister to ensure release of water

Express News Service By

CHENNAI: As Karnataka is firm on not releasing any more Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, a delegation of MPs from all political parties in Tamil Nadu led by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan is all set to submit a memorandum to Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi soon, urging him to take steps to ensure release of water to save the standing Kuruvai crops in delta districts.

Meanwhile, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) convened its emergency meeting on Monday since Karnataka has defied the order of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to

release 5,000 cusecs of water for 15 days from September 13.

The Supreme Court is hearing the dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on September 21.

Announcing the MP delegation’s meeting with the union minister, CM MK Stalin said Karnataka has contended that the demand of Tamil Nadu is unfair and has made a baseless charge that Tamil Nadu has increased its ayacut areas.

Further, the Karnataka government, in its letter to the Union Jal Shakti minister, has given wrong information that Tamil Nadu has sufficient groundwater and that the state would get sufficient rains during the northeast monsoon.

The Tamil Nadu delegation, in its memorandum, will urge the Union Government not to take it into account since these are contrary to the truth.

“Since Cauvery Water Regulation Committee has assessed that there will be normal rainfall in the Cauvery catchment areas in Karnataka for 15 days from September 13 as per the prediction of the Indian Meteorological Department, Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) should release 12,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu. The Union Minister of Jal Sakthi should direct CWMA to give directions to Karnataka in this regard,” the CM said.

Stalin pointed out that according to the final verdict of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and Supreme Court verdict, the riparian states in the Cauvery basin should share the available water on a pro-rata basis in a distress year.



