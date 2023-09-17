Free LPG, ration & financial help for flood-hit families: Himachal Pradesh CM

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to provide free LPG kits, including cylinder, hot plate, atta, rice, pulses, mustard and refined oil, salt and sugar till March 31, 2024 to flood-hit families to alleviate their sufferings.

The government has also initiated efforts to relocate affected families from relief camps to more suitable rented accommodations, providing financial assistance of Rs Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 for rural and urban areas, respectively.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said kits will include a LPG cylinder, pressure regulator, hot plate, suraksha pipe and cover all associated expenses, including the cost of LPG domestic refill and the Blue book.

The government is committed to ensuring that disaster-affected families have access to essential cooking facilities without any financial burden, he added.

According to the chief minister, this essential ration package will consist of 20 kg of wheat atta, 15 kg of rice, 3 kg of pulses, 1 litre of Mustard oil, 1 litre of Soya refined oil, 1 kg of double fortified salt and 2 kg of sugar.

This provision of free ration will continue till March 31 next year, ensuring that families have access to basic food necessities, he added.

The responsibility for proper distribution of essential supplies to families residing in hired accommodations falls upon the designated District Controller of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (DCFSC) and Food Inspector.

Sukhu said that these initiatives underscore the state government’s commitment to empathise with and support disaster-affected families during these challenging times.

It serves as a testament to the government’s dedication to providing immediate relief and assistance when it is needed the most.

The CM said the state would spare no stone unturned in reaching out to the affected.

CHANDIGARH: The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to provide free LPG kits, including cylinder, hot plate, atta, rice, pulses, mustard and refined oil, salt and sugar till March 31, 2024 to flood-hit families to alleviate their sufferings. The government has also initiated efforts to relocate affected families from relief camps to more suitable rented accommodations, providing financial assistance of Rs Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 for rural and urban areas, respectively. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said kits will include a LPG cylinder, pressure regulator, hot plate, suraksha pipe and cover all associated expenses, including the cost of LPG domestic refill and the Blue book. The government is committed to ensuring that disaster-affected families have access to essential cooking facilities without any financial burden, he added. According to the chief minister, this essential ration package will consist of 20 kg of wheat atta, 15 kg of rice, 3 kg of pulses, 1 litre of Mustard oil, 1 litre of Soya refined oil, 1 kg of double fortified salt and 2 kg of sugar. This provision of free ration will continue till March 31 next year, ensuring that families have access to basic food necessities, he added. The responsibility for proper distribution of essential supplies to families residing in hired accommodations falls upon the designated District Controller of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (DCFSC) and Food Inspector. Sukhu said that these initiatives underscore the state government’s commitment to empathise with and support disaster-affected families during these challenging times. It serves as a testament to the government’s dedication to providing immediate relief and assistance when it is needed the most. The CM said the state would spare no stone unturned in reaching out to the affected.