'Govt will be up to dirty tricks': Opposition sceptical on special Parliament session agenda

Preetha Nair By

NEW DELHI: The suspense and debates over the agenda of the special session of Parliament continue ahead of the all-party meeting being called by the government on Sunday. The Opposition believes that the government is keeping the cards close to its chest and the real intent is yet to be revealed. The five-day session is set to begin from September 18-22.

The government put to rest speculations on Thursday by releasing a tentative list of business. Though the government says it is playing by the book, speculations on the introduction of Bills such as the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Women’s Reservation Bill, and ‘One Nation, One Poll’, a Bill to change the name ‘India’ to ‘Bharat’ and the OBC quota are still doing the rounds.

Adding to the speculations, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said that the government might advance the elections. “We hope that the elections are in the usual time, which is 6-9 months away. But it is also possible that the government might advance the elections as we have been hearing. We need to be prepared sooner rather than later,” he said.

Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien wrote on X, “After all the speculation. Finally, here is the real reason. Parliament Special Session was called to celebrate PM Narendra Modi’s 73rd birthday on September 17. A week-long birthday celebration from September 18-22,” he wrote.

Earlier, O’Brien had expressed concerns that the government may be keeping some agenda under the wraps and unexpected decisions may be made as the session begins.

“The agenda has still not been announced and I say this because in the list of business, they have written a very sinister line, saying this is not the exhaustive list of business. The government will be up to dirty tricks and they can add some business last minute,” he said.

The session is likely to see the proceedings of Parliament moving from the old building to the new one.

The tentative list of Bills that would be taken up includes the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bills, the Post Office Bill, and the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called it ‘much ado about nothing’. He said this could have waited till the Winter session in November. “I am sure the legislative grenades are being kept up their sleeves to be unleashed at the last moment as usual.”

CPM MP John Brittas echoed the view. “Since the listed agenda could have been discussed in the winter session, more people have started asking why this exercise is actually for. Maybe Modi has something to shock the opposition,” he said.

