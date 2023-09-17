Home The Sunday Standard

Kamal Nath front-runner for Congress CM post in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

When questioned as to who’ll be the CM, Randeep Singh Surjewala responded while pointing towards Nath seated next to him, “Can’t you see it, who.”

Published: 17th September 2023

Kamal Nath

FILE PHOTO | Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (PTI)

BHOPAL: The prime opposition Congress party made it clear on Saturday that state party chief and former CM Kamal Nath will be the chief minister if the Congress is voted to power in Madhya Pradesh in the coming assembly polls.

However, it will be decided by the party’s central election committee (CEC) whether Nath will contest the assembly polls himself or prefer the bye-election route like in May 2019.

Significantly, Nath as state party chief, hadn’t contested the 2018 assembly polls, but was sworn in as the CM, after the Congress returned to power in the state after 15 years with the support of four independent legislators, two BSP MLAs and the lone SP MLA in December 2018.  

It was five months later that he was elected to the 230-member MP Vidhan Sabha in May 2019 from his pocket-borough Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency’s Chhindwara assembly segment by 25,000-plus votes.

The seat was won in 2018 polls by his loyalist Deepak Saxena, who later vacated it to pave passage for Nath’s election from there.

When questioned as to who’ll be the CM, if the party wins the assembly polls in MP, the Congress national general secretary in-charge for the poll-bound state Randeep Singh Surjewala responded while pointing towards Nath seated next to him, “Can’t you see it, who.”

Surjewala also maintained that it was yet to be decided whether the first public rally of the I.N.D.I.A bloc will be held in Bhopal or somewhere else.

“It’s still being discussed between Kharge and leaders representing other partner parties of the alliance. Once something is decided, we’ll tell you.”

