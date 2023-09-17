Kolkata Diary: AC tram services for pandal visitors

Pranab Mondal By

AC tram services for pandal visitors

In a first, the state government has drawn up a plan to take visitors to some of the Kolkata’s Durga Puja pandals in air-conditioned trams. “This is the first time the state has decided to run tram services for pandal visitors. This will be a leisurely rise for those who want to soak in the city’s vibrant spirit during the Puja,” said transport minister Snehasish Chakraborty. The usual puja special sides on other modes of transport will be there too. The trams will leave Esplanade for Shyambazar and take visitors to some of the prominent pujas in north Kolkata.

Terminal points for long-distance buses

The state transport department has submitted before the Calcutta High Court a list of places where terminal points for long-distance buses can be set up if the Esplanade terminus is closed down. The places on the list are Santragachi bus terminus, Foreshore Road in Howrah, a piece of land belonging to the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC) under Vidyasagar Setu, Duke Road in Howrah’s Shibpur and plots adjacent to the depots of North Bengal State Transport Corporation, South Bengal State Transport Corporation in Kolkata and Howrah bus depot. The HC is hearing a plea by environment activist Subhas Dutta alleging that state is yet to execute the order.

Tourists to pay extra in reserve forests

Tourists to reserve forests across West Bengal will have to pay extra to avail of various services as the forests reopened for them on September 16. An order issued by Bengal’s principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) mentioned revised charges for guides, the elephant safari and others. The new charges are effective September 16. As to the order, the rate for a guide for a group of tourists is now a uniform Rs 350 for all forests of north Bengal, including national parks such as Gorumara and Jaldapara, the Buxa Tiger Reserve.

Pranab Mondal

Our correspondent in West Bengal

pranabm@newindianexpress.com

AC tram services for pandal visitors In a first, the state government has drawn up a plan to take visitors to some of the Kolkata’s Durga Puja pandals in air-conditioned trams. “This is the first time the state has decided to run tram services for pandal visitors. This will be a leisurely rise for those who want to soak in the city’s vibrant spirit during the Puja,” said transport minister Snehasish Chakraborty. The usual puja special sides on other modes of transport will be there too. The trams will leave Esplanade for Shyambazar and take visitors to some of the prominent pujas in north Kolkata. Terminal points for long-distance buses The state transport department has submitted before the Calcutta High Court a list of places where terminal points for long-distance buses can be set up if the Esplanade terminus is closed down. The places on the list are Santragachi bus terminus, Foreshore Road in Howrah, a piece of land belonging to the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC) under Vidyasagar Setu, Duke Road in Howrah’s Shibpur and plots adjacent to the depots of North Bengal State Transport Corporation, South Bengal State Transport Corporation in Kolkata and Howrah bus depot. The HC is hearing a plea by environment activist Subhas Dutta alleging that state is yet to execute the order. Tourists to pay extra in reserve forests Tourists to reserve forests across West Bengal will have to pay extra to avail of various services as the forests reopened for them on September 16. An order issued by Bengal’s principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) mentioned revised charges for guides, the elephant safari and others. The new charges are effective September 16. As to the order, the rate for a guide for a group of tourists is now a uniform Rs 350 for all forests of north Bengal, including national parks such as Gorumara and Jaldapara, the Buxa Tiger Reserve.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Pranab Mondal Our correspondent in West Bengal pranabm@newindianexpress.com