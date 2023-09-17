Land acquisition protests against Kedarnath Master Plan gain momentum

Narendra Sethi By

DEHRADUN: All markets in and around Kedarnath Dham in Rudraprayag district remained closed on Saturday over a protest call by outfits –’Panda Purohit Samaj’ and ‘Vyapar Mandal’– against the land acquisition process by the state government for the Kedarnath Master Plan.

Panda Purohit Samaj and Vyapar

Mandal protest in Kedarnath Dham

Owing to the strike, hundreds of pilgrims faced problems as even eateries and tea shops remained closed.

Traders in Badrinath also organised a bandh but on a different issue. This is the first time since the 2013 Kedarnath disaster that markets were closed during the peak yatra season.

According to reports, protesters are unhappy with the ongoing redevelopment of the area which was severely destructed from rainfall and flash floods.

They are demanding the ownership of their property which was destroyed during calamity and now new construction has come in its place.

However, the temple committee did not support the strike and claimed that the redevelopment started only after a detailed discussion with all stakeholders.

“The strike illogical as many have already taken compensation for their houses destroyed,” a senior priest told this newspaper.

Meanwhile, a shopkeeper near Badrinath Dham got into an argument with some local youths over a purchase, following which the shopkeeper allegedly fired in the air from his licensed pistol.

“An FIR has been registered against the accused shopkeeper Vineet Saini and a letter has been written to the Haridwar administration to cancel his license from where his revolver license was issued”, Circle Officer Pramod Shah said.

DEHRADUN: All markets in and around Kedarnath Dham in Rudraprayag district remained closed on Saturday over a protest call by outfits –’Panda Purohit Samaj’ and ‘Vyapar Mandal’– against the land acquisition process by the state government for the Kedarnath Master Plan. Panda Purohit Samaj and Vyapar Mandal protest in Kedarnath DhamOwing to the strike, hundreds of pilgrims faced problems as even eateries and tea shops remained closed. Traders in Badrinath also organised a bandh but on a different issue. This is the first time since the 2013 Kedarnath disaster that markets were closed during the peak yatra season.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to reports, protesters are unhappy with the ongoing redevelopment of the area which was severely destructed from rainfall and flash floods. They are demanding the ownership of their property which was destroyed during calamity and now new construction has come in its place. However, the temple committee did not support the strike and claimed that the redevelopment started only after a detailed discussion with all stakeholders. “The strike illogical as many have already taken compensation for their houses destroyed,” a senior priest told this newspaper. Meanwhile, a shopkeeper near Badrinath Dham got into an argument with some local youths over a purchase, following which the shopkeeper allegedly fired in the air from his licensed pistol. “An FIR has been registered against the accused shopkeeper Vineet Saini and a letter has been written to the Haridwar administration to cancel his license from where his revolver license was issued”, Circle Officer Pramod Shah said.