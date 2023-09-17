Left okays berth for alliance partners in cabinet reshuffle 

Express News Service By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as more allies have come forward staking their claim for ministerial berths, the Left Front has made up its mind not to further expand the cabinet.

As per the initial accord, K B Ganesh Kumar of Kerala Congress (B) and Ramachandran Kadannappally of Congress (S) will be inducted into the cabinet replacing Democratic Kerala Congress’ Antony Raju and INL’s Ahamed Devarkovil.

The LDF meeting on Wednesday will convey the front’s decision to minor allies like LJD and Kovoor Kunjumon’s RSP. With discussions on a cabinet reshuffle gaining steam, both parties had raised demands for a cabinet entry.

Meanwhile, a decision on the cabinet claim made by NCP’s Thomas K Thomas will be discussed and finalised within his party itself. The Kuttanad MLA wants his party to replace incumbent minister A K Saseendran with himself.

Despite minor grumblings from some corners in the wake of the CBI report on the solar scam, the front will go ahead with a cabinet berth for Ganesh Kumar. The LDF is of the view that the recent controversy over solar reports need not be taken into account.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, LDF convener E P Jayarajan and CPM state secretary M V Govindan made it clear that the reshuffle would be carried out as per the earlier accord.

Cabinet reshuffle mere media creation: CPM

Terming reports about cabinet reshuffle a mere media creation, Jayarajan said the matter hasn’t come up for discussion within the Left or CPM.

Stating that there’s nothing wrong in allies staking claim for ministerial berths, Jayarajan said: “In 2021 itself, all Left constituents had come to an understanding about cabinet formation, as per which all the allies cannot be included in the cabinet.”

Govindan echoed the same. Responding to questions, he said there was no question of a reshuffle. “Such a matter is not on the party agenda. The Left will go forward as per the prior decision. At this point, there’s no need for any discussion on the same,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan refused to respond to questions on cabinet reshuffle. The media had approached Pinarayi who’s in Delhi to attend the CPM Politburo meeting.

‘Opposition in Kerala mocks cabinet rejig'

The ongoing discussion on cabinet reshuffle has invited severe criticism and jeers from the Opposition UDF. Leader of Opposition, VD Satheesan said that the attempts to overhaul the party would further ruin the Left’s image. Congress state president, K Sudhakaran, said the chief minister himself should step down as he is perceived as ineffective even by the cadres of his own party. The people have lost faith in the government, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said

