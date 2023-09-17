Narendra Modi: The man leading the resurgence of Bharat’s ‘Dharma Yuga’

Shri Madhukaranath By

Bharat has always been the epicenter of knowledge that lies beyond the normal realms of science and technology. A millennium of foreign rule and colonialism has surely played its role as some of the most prominent institutes were destroyed, never to be resurrected until recently. The significance of ‘Desh, Kaal, Paristhiti’ has always been illustrated in the sacred texts and it has become evident as we are seeing a clear shift in the overall approach towards dharma that began 10 years back. From the geo-political aspect to our foreign policies, integration of ‘Bhartiya bodh’, the emphasis on being ‘us’ has made a tremendous impact on the way we see ourselves and how the world views Bharat.

It would be ignorant to assume that a strong leadership and stable government trusted by millions of people from diverse backgrounds did not play the most pivotal role in this uprising. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharat has been the most awakened state of 21st century. Political will power is only the surface beneath which lies a plethora of faith in the divinity of this nation. Modi has outperformed in every aspect, making India the leading democracy in spirituality, technology and economy.

Modi has successfully done what no other PM could have done in uniting the nation under various pretexts. With the inauguration of Kashi Tamil Sangamam, two major centres of culture and civilisation were brought together, eradicating the north-south divide. His most admirable efforts involved the respectful evacuation of three Shri Guru Granth Sahib swaroops and the Afghan Sikhs from Kabul. The PM also declared December 26 2022, to be observed as ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ in remembrance of the four sons of the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh executed by the Mughals. This was a long overdue and historic move.

Construction and inauguration of the new Parliament building brought back memories of the golden age of Bharat, the historical importance of ‘Sengol’ connecting us with our roots was a moment cherished by the country. Our nation has given the world some concepts that were unimaginable to the West. It would not be superlative to claim that much of our ancient knowledge has been the foundation of notable concepts and scientific research. However, its realisation has been obliterated for centuries and only recently has it been making its way back into our conscious realities.

The construction of the Ram temple at Ram Janmabhoomi, the restoration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, and the creation of the Ujjain Mahakal Corridor have illuminated significant facets of our ancient history. The repatriation of numerous ancient Indian artefacts serves as a profound tribute to our heritage and stands as a symbolic apology from various nations.

The G20 Summit success revealed how Bharat’s culture, diversity and civilisation are resurging. The thought behind special gift hampers to the G20 Heads of State and Leaders, showcasing Bharat’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty also needs to be appreciated. The hampers that included a khadi scarf, a Zighrana Ittar, etc, marked the testament of Bharat’s traditional crafts.

Even during his earlier state visits, PM Modi had gifted Bharatiya handlooms and artefacts to state heads. From Bidri pair of Surahi (pots) from Telangana to the South African President during the BRICS summit, to eco-friendly lab-grown 7.5-carat diamond, placed in an exquisite Kashmiri papier-mâché box to the First Lady of the US, the unique gifting custom paved a way for Bhartiya art being showcased at the top level.

Over the past nine years, PM Modi has consistently centred his leadership on the unification of India’s spiritual heritage with its unity. Rooted in his unwavering commitment to his dharma, he has initiated many programmes that reflect his singular focus, i.e., a strategic drive to guide India towards a brighter future with enhanced opportunities.

With initiatives, including the International Yoga Day and the International Year of Millets programme, Modi has proven to be a leader who is attached to his roots. Notably, it is under his leadership that Bharat has created a strong pinnacle on the global stage by becoming the world’s 5th largest economy.

An August 23, 2023, Bharat scripted history in the course of the Lunar mission. Every Bhartiya was glued to phones and TVs. At 6.04 PM IST, when Bharat scripted history on the moon — the country’s PM had tears in his eyes. Albeit miles away, in Johannesburg, attending the BRICS Summit, he couldn’t shy away from showing the world how proud he was of the nation’s success. It was, after all, under his prime ministership that India created history — not just by reaching the moon, but a week later starting a mission to study the Sun — Aditya L1.

PM Modi is not just a spiritual and scientific leader; he’s a staunch advocate for women’s rights, exemplified by his stand against social injustices like triple talaq. His commitment to gender equality is evident in his famous assertion that “Bharat is strong because its betiyan (daughters) are strong.”

As Bharat bravely fought the COVID-19 pandemic, it was PM’s personal agenda to make sure that Indians were safe first while also providing a helping hand to other nations. His citizens, his duty always stand first and the reflection of a self-made leader is visible in his assertion of leading Bharat to become Akhand Bharat soon. He has proven the test of time as a leader who has taken his country not just on the global stage, but onto a path to find what lies beyond, too.



This was a long overdue and historic move. Construction and inauguration of the new Parliament building brought back memories of the golden age of Bharat, the historical importance of 'Sengol' connecting us with our roots was a moment cherished by the country. Our nation has given the world some concepts that were unimaginable to the West. It would not be superlative to claim that much of our ancient knowledge has been the foundation of notable concepts and scientific research. However, its realisation has been obliterated for centuries and only recently has it been making its way back into our conscious realities. The construction of the Ram temple at Ram Janmabhoomi, the restoration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, and the creation of the Ujjain Mahakal Corridor have illuminated significant facets of our ancient history. 