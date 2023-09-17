Nipah: Athletic selection trials postponed over protests in Kerala

Express News Service By

KOZHIKODE: Selection trials of the athletic association were stopped by authorities at Usha School Of Athletics in Kinaloor, Balussery on Saturday when the local residents raised complaints about holding a mass event ignoring the current Nipah regulations in the district.

Hundreds of students and their parents came here to participate in the trial section. Balussery police reached the spot after being informed by local residents.

The Kozhikode District Athletics Association suspended the selection trial after the Panangad panchayat authorities and police intervened in the matter. The selection trial was conducted for under 14, under 16, under 18, under 20 and senior (men and women) categories of various items. Hundreds of athletes and their parents arrived in Kinaloor from various parts of the district amid Nipah restrictions, and local residents intervened in the matter. The officials including the panchayat president, ward members and police reached the spot and demanded to stop the selection trial.

Officials of the District Athletic Association said that those with symptoms like fever and sore throat were advised not to participate in the selection. The association officials expressed the concern that if the selection is not done, the district team cannot be selected timely before the state meet which will start on September 28.

Avoid travelling to containment zones: Collector

District Collector S Chandrasekhar on Saturday urged people to avoid travelling to containment zones in Kozhikode district. He also asked those living in areas that share a border with Kozhikode district to avoid attending common public programmes. The appeal was made by the collector following the District Disaster Management Authority meeting held in Kannur. The meeting directed educational institutions in the district to conduct online classes for students coming from the containment zones in Kozhikode. Representatives of local bodies, political parties and heads of departments participated.

Two under observation in Thiruvananthapuram

Two persons with Nipah symptoms have been kept under observation in Thiruvananthapuram. One of them is a medical student who returned to the city from her house in Kozhikode recently.

She reportedly suffers from high fever and headache. Another is a woman hailing from Kattakkada. Some of her relatives had recently visited Kozhikode.

Both of them have been kept under isolation in a government facility and their condition is stable.

Their samples will be tested at the NIV, Pune, and the Institute of Advanced Virology at Thonnakkal in Thiruvananthapuram said a statement from the health minister’s office.

