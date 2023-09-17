Pakistan army gives cover fire for infiltrators, three terrorists shot dead

Fayaz Wani By

SRI NAGAR: The Pakistan army on Saturday gave cover fire to infiltrators along the Line of Control (LoC) and shot down an Indian quadcopter that was trying to ascertain their whereabouts.

Indian troops noticed terrorists trying to cross the LoC in Uri in north Kashmir's Baramulla in the early hours of Saturday, a Srinagar-based defence spokesman said. In the firefight that ensured, the troops killed three terrorists.

“The security men fired on the militants attempting to sneak into this side of LoC. The militants retaliated and in the firefight, two militants were killed by noon and their bodies were recovered,” he said.

When the troops engaged a third militant near the LoC in gunfire, he received cover fire from the Pakistan Army.

“The third terrorist fell down towards the other side of LoC. While the operation was under progress, the quadcopter was flown to ascertain his whereabouts. However, the Pakistan Army shot it down, which establishes that they are abetting terrorism and assisting terrorists to infiltrate across the LoC,” he said.

Elsewhere, the security forces intensified their operation to track down two-three Lashkar-e-Toiba militants involved in recent killing of four security personnel, including three officers — Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak and Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat.

They are hiding in the dense Gadole forest area of Kokernag.

A security official said troops are targeting their possible hideouts in caves in the forest area through rockets, mortar shells, grenades and ammunition from drones. One of their hideouts was damaged in mortar shelling and rocket fire on Friday.

The official said troops were using drones and quadcopters to pinpoint the locations of cave-like hideouts of militants to target them through gunfire and mortar shells.

Additional Director General of Police in Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the militants will be flushed out.

Rifles, pistol recovered

Two AK rifles, one pistol, seven hand grenades, one IED, cash of Rs 46,000 in Indian currency and Rs 6,000 in Pak currency were recovered at the site.

SRI NAGAR: The Pakistan army on Saturday gave cover fire to infiltrators along the Line of Control (LoC) and shot down an Indian quadcopter that was trying to ascertain their whereabouts. Indian troops noticed terrorists trying to cross the LoC in Uri in north Kashmir's Baramulla in the early hours of Saturday, a Srinagar-based defence spokesman said. In the firefight that ensured, the troops killed three terrorists. “The security men fired on the militants attempting to sneak into this side of LoC. The militants retaliated and in the firefight, two militants were killed by noon and their bodies were recovered,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When the troops engaged a third militant near the LoC in gunfire, he received cover fire from the Pakistan Army. “The third terrorist fell down towards the other side of LoC. While the operation was under progress, the quadcopter was flown to ascertain his whereabouts. However, the Pakistan Army shot it down, which establishes that they are abetting terrorism and assisting terrorists to infiltrate across the LoC,” he said. Elsewhere, the security forces intensified their operation to track down two-three Lashkar-e-Toiba militants involved in recent killing of four security personnel, including three officers — Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak and Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat. They are hiding in the dense Gadole forest area of Kokernag. A security official said troops are targeting their possible hideouts in caves in the forest area through rockets, mortar shells, grenades and ammunition from drones. One of their hideouts was damaged in mortar shelling and rocket fire on Friday. The official said troops were using drones and quadcopters to pinpoint the locations of cave-like hideouts of militants to target them through gunfire and mortar shells. Additional Director General of Police in Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the militants will be flushed out. Rifles, pistol recovered Two AK rifles, one pistol, seven hand grenades, one IED, cash of Rs 46,000 in Indian currency and Rs 6,000 in Pak currency were recovered at the site.