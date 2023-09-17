RSS concerned about situation in Manipur

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday expressed concern over the situation in violence-hit Manipur.

Addressing the media after its three-day coordination meet in Pune, RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya said: “The situation in Manipur is worrisome. It has to be essentially sorted out by the government,” he said, adding RSS volunteers are continuously in touch with both Meiteis and Kukis to remove the wedge between the two communities created by trust deficit.

On the raging controversy over Sanatana Dharma’s criticism by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, he said those who say they want to eradicate it should first know the meaning of the term. “Sanatana Dharma does not mean religion. Sanatana civilisation is a spiritual democracy,” he said.

Asked for his comment on the controversy over the proposed name change of the country, he said, “It must be called Bharat. That name has civilisational value.”

About the Sangh’s stand on reservation, he said “Our society has deprived the SC and STs of respect, facilities and education for ages. To take them together, there is a Constitution-backed reservation. We support it. All other demands for reservation are political.”

