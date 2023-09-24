ABVP sweeps DUSU elections with three seats, leaves one for NSUI

Ifrah Mufti By

NEW DELHI: The BJP-backed ABVP retained its dominance in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls, which were held after a gap of three years due to Covid-19. The ABVP won three posts of president, secretary and joint secretary results of which were announced on Saturday.

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) won the vice -president’s post. As the frontrunner, the ABVP had won as many seats in 2019 as well.

ABVP’s Tushar Dedha, Aprajita and Sachin Baisla won the three positions, respectively, while Abhi Dahiya was the lone NSUI winner. Dedha won by a margin of 3,115 votes, Aprajita was ahead by 12,937 votes and Baisala was ahead by 9,995 votes over his nearest rival. NSUI’s Abhi Dahiya secured a total of 22,331 as compared to Sushant Dhankar who secured 20,502 for the post of vice president.

Congratulating ABVP for its second victory, Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Hearty congratulations to all workers of the council on the landslide victory... I have full confidence that the workers of the council will continue to work with determination to keep the ideals of Swami Vivekananda...”

Chief election officer Prof Chander Shekhar said as many as 1,26,760 students were eligible voters but 53,452 votes were polled on Friday. The morning departments got more votes than the evening ones.

EVMS USED IN ELECTIONS

Elections at 52 colleges and departments for the central panel were conducted through EVMs on Friday, while voting for college union polls was on paper ballots.

