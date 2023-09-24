Centre will draft laws in simplified language, says PM Modi

Shruti Kakkar By

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the government is attempting to draft laws in a “simplified manner” and in an Indian language to the maximum extent.

Speaking at the inaugural address of the International Lawyers’ Conference organised by the Bar Council of India, the PM said that the Indian government is thinking that law should be produced in two ways. “One draft will be in the language you are used to,” he told the audience, mostly comprising people from the legal fraternity, “The second draft will be in a language that the country’s common man can understand. The common man should feel that the law is his own. We are trying to find a solution to that. The language in which laws are written plays a huge role in accessibility of justice.”

The two-day international conference on the theme ‘Emerging challenges in Justice Delivery System’ would have 10 technical sessions that are aimed at knowledge-sharing. The event was also graced by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Lord High Chancellor of Britain and Secretary of State for Justice Alex Chalk, Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, and Supreme Court and high court judges.

Paying tribute to the legal fraternity for their contributions towards aiding India in achieving independence, the Prime Minister said that judiciary and the bar have been protectors of India’s justice system.

Referring to the recent passage of Women’s Reservation Bill, which aims to grant 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, Modi said that the Bill would give new direction and energy to women-led development. The Prime Minister also said that the conference was happening at the time when India witnessed several historic moments.

Advocating for balanced cooperation between the executive and judiciary, Justice Chandrachud said that Indian judiciary must remain receptive to collaborating with various nations at the administrative level too. Making an appreciative note regarding individuals from diverse backgrounds cooperating to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill, he said, “Individuals from different regions of India, diverse backgrounds and even conflicting ideologies came together to draft the Constitution in one voice. We find the same bipartisan effort has gone into the passing of Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament.”

