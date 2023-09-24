Former AP CM Chandrababu Naidu grilled for six hours in jail by CID sleuths

Express News Service By

VIJAYAWADA : The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) questioned TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu for more than six hours in connection with the multi-crore skill development corporation case at Rajahmundry Central Jail on Saturday.

The ACB special court on Friday had given two-day custody of Naidu to the APCID to quiz the former Chief Minister in the jail. On the first day, a 12-member team led by DSP rank officer M Dhanunjayudu grilled the TDP chief from 9:30 am to 5 pm amid tight security. Before the interrogation, Naidu underwent a medical examination in the presence of his counsels Dammalapati Srinivas and Ginjupalli Subba Rao.

After the completion of medical tests and other jail formalities, CID officials took Naidu into their custody and questioned him at the conference hall of the prison. It is learnt that the investigation officer DSP Dhanunjayudu and other officials sought Naidu’s response on 50 questions of a 100-page questionnaire.

The CID officials grilled Naidu for almost two-and-a-half hours in the morning before giving an hour break at 1 pm. The officials continued their interrogation post the lunch.

According to sources, the team of CID officials allegedly prepared more than 100 questions for Naidu to answer regarding the role of ministers, including his son and then IT minister Nara Lokesh, K Atchannaidu, representatives of Siemens, DesignTech and his personal assistant Pendyala Srinivas.

The interrogation also focused on money transactions between the State government and shell companies.

Sources said that CID officials revised the questionnaire for the second day based on the answers obtained from Naidu. “If there is a need to take more information from Naidu, officials will file another petition seeking extension of the custody,” sources said.

NAIDU MOVES SC AGAINST HC ORDER

N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday moved the SC challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court order dismissing his petition for quashing the FIR against him in connection with an alleged scam in the

Skill Development Corporation. The high court had rejected his plea on Friday.

