Ladli Behana scheme widened in poll-bound MP

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced widening the ambit of the Scheme, hitherto covering married women (including widow, divorced and abandoned women) aged above 21 years.

Published: 24th September 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI)

BHOPAL: Launched on June 10 to render monthly financial aid to married, widow and abandoned women, the ambitious Mukhya Mantri Ladli Behana Yojana of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh, will now cover unmarried women too.

Addressing a public meeting in Jabalpur during the last stretch of one of the five state-wide Jan Ashirwad Yatras of the BJP on Friday evening, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced widening the ambit of the Scheme, hitherto covering married women (including widow, divorced and abandoned women) aged above 21 years.

“The CM Ladli Behana Scheme has had an extensive impact. Till now the 1.32 crore beneficiaries under the scheme were getting Rs 1,000 monthly. But from October 10, the monthly sum will be hiked by Rs 250 to Rs 1,250. I’ll not stop there only, but will gradually keep increasing the monthly sum by Rs 250, till it reaches Rs 3,000 monthly for each beneficiary Ladli Behana. Not only this, but the scheme till now covering only married women (aged above 21 years) will now also include unmarried Behanas aged above 21 years,” Chouhan announced at the meeting.

